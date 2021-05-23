Beyaz Gazete Ana Sayfa
Güncel Videolar «geri 1 ileri»
Genişlet Işıklar Sitene Ekle
23 Mayıs 2021 Pazar günü yayınlandı
6 PKK terror suspects held in Turkey

6 PKK terror suspects held in Turkey



ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MAY 23: Turkish security forces Sunday, May 23, arrested six PKK terror suspects in capital Ankara and northwestern Istanbul province.Turkish police carried out simultaneous operations at 14 places in Ankara and Istanbul on May 21 to arrest terror suspects. A former official of People’s Democratic Party (HDP) was among the suspects.Digital materials belonging to the PKK were also seized during the operations.Meanwhile, in a separate operation carried out in Turkey's eastern province of Bingol, provincial gendarmerie teams received a tip that the PKK terrorist organization had hidden explosives underground in the countryside of Karliova, according to a statement by the governor's office.During the land survey conducted in the area as part of Operation Eren - 4, a total of four underground warehouses buried in the soil used by PKK terrorists were identified.A search of the warehouses uncovered different types of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorist organization.While the seized materials were destroyed, operations in the area will reportedly continue.Operation Eren - 4 has started in the Karliova - Varto region of the eastern Bingol and Mus provinces with 93 operation teams, including over 1,600 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards.The first three phases of the operation launched this year – Eren - 1 Tendurek, Eren - 2 Lice, Eren - 3 Mt. Agri – are also ongoing.The operation was named after Eren Bulbul, a 15 - year - old martyred by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017.In its more than 35 - year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Pons Country Underground Troy Amed 

İlgili Foto Galeriler
Fotoğraflarla Fenerbahçe - Amed Sportif Faaliyetler KarşılaşmasıFotoğraflarla Fenerbahçe - Amed Sportif Faaliyetler Karşılaşması
Fenerbahçe - Amed Sportif Karşılaşmasından En Güzel FotoğraflarFenerbahçe - Amed Sportif Karşılaşmasından En Güzel Fotoğraflar
Amed Sportif Faaliyetler-Fenerbahçe Maçından En Güzel FotoğraflarAmed Sportif Faaliyetler-Fenerbahçe Maçından En Güzel Fotoğraflar
Bursaspor - Amed Sportif Faaliyetler Maçından En Güzel FotoğraflarBursaspor - Amed Sportif Faaliyetler Maçından En Güzel Fotoğraflar
Türkiye'den 09:05 ManzaralarıTürkiye'den 09:05 Manzaraları
Atatürkün Doğduğu Kent SelanikAtatürkün Doğduğu Kent Selanik
Feedback
Bu sayfa veya içerik ile ilgili bir sorun olduğunu mu düşünüyorsun?
Lütfen bir kaç saniyeni ayır ve aşağıdaki form ile bize bildir
Mail Adresiniz:
Resim Doğrulama Kodu Kodu Yenile
HABERDAR OLMAK İÇİN MAİL BÜLTENİMİZE KAYIT OLUN
Copyright BeyazGazete.Com ' Tüm Hakları Saklıdır. Web sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir. Kaynakları beraberinde belirtilmiştir. Haberleri kopyalamayınız. Norm Yazılım
Ajanslar
yukarı
Advertisement Advertisement