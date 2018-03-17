İHH bağımlılıkla mücadele programı - İSTANBUL

- İHH Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Osman Atalay röportajıTurkey's IHH launches wide campaign against drug abuse - Aid agency says Turkey has an increasing demand for drug - related treatment.By Burcu ArikISTANBUL (AA) - Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has launched a major campaign aimed at raising awareness on drug addiction and abuse.Osman Atalay, a member of the agency’s executive board, told Anadolu Agency on Friday that Turkey was an overland transportation route for heroin and its derivatives to Europe."The country has also been a market for synthetic drugs flown from Europe," Atalay said during an exclusive interview.The campaign - - named 'Protect Your Neighbourhood and School: Say No to Drugs' - - has conducted a series of conferences across Turkey in cooperation with public institutions since January.The project targets over 30 provinces - - including Trabzon, Antalya, Erzurum, Kocaeli, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Eskisehir, and Hatay - - with high rates of drug dependence or abuse."We are working closely with provincial health directors, school managers, narcotics, imams, and families in this campaign," said Atalay, stressing that drug abuse prevention starts with parents and teachers.According to Atalay, there are four factors that contribute to drug addiction: peer pressure, curiousity about drugs, psychological problems, and family conflicts."Peer pressure is a huge factor which contributes to over 40 percent of drug abuse among teenagers," he said. - Drug - related cases on increaseAtalay said, in the last five years, the demand for drug - related treatment in Turkey has reportedly increased, and the number of Alcohol and Substance Addiction Treatment Centers (AMATEM) are on the increase across the country."The increase in the number of AMATEMs signify the rising drug addiction," the IHH member said.A 2017 report of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) said the highest rates of drug abuse were reported among young males aged 15 - 34 years.According to the Turkey Drug Addiction Annual Report 2017 - - comprising of data from eight ministries - - over 2,000 drug - related deaths occurred in the country over the past 10 years.The report added more than 680,500 people received drug addiction treatment between 2014 - 2016, costing more than 147 million Turkish liras ($37.5 million).However, Atalay said the real numbers are much greater as drug deaths are only recorded when caused by overdosing or intoxication."Drug - related deaths may take years to occur, causing organ failure, damaging the body slowly," Atalay said. - Drug Addiction Recovery ProcessAtalay said there are two important elements in the fight against drugs; the first is early intervention and the second is reintroducing users to the society following rehabilitation.Atalay, citing government statics, said: "Today, about a quarter of our prisons are filled with people who have been detained and convicted for drug - related offenses. The number of people in prison for drug - related offenses is 50,000."However, according to Atalay, how individuals re - enter society after treatment is the most important step. Without getting involved in the community, they will never recover totally, he said.Stressing that addiction is an illness which can be cured, Atalay said the fight against drugs needs a comprehensive policy that includes early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation and social support. - European leg of campaignAtalay said the project has also a European leg, involving the Balkan countries and Germany. The aid agency held conferences in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo in 2017."Now the next step is Macedonia, and then Germany," Atalay said, adding that drug use is a major problem in the Balkans which, like Turkey, also lies on the main synthetic drug trafficking route.He said the project was launched last year after demands from the Balkan countries. "We are in contact with the local Green Crescent Society in the area to raise awareness among the youth and their families."The agency distributed about 25,000 booklets published in Albanian and Bosnian over the issue.According to Atalay, the campaign which will be carried out in three German cities of Berlin, Cologne, and Hamburg this year will especially target the Turkish community which is dealing with substance addiction.Germany has a 3 - million - strong Turkish population.