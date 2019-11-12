Beyaz Gazete Ana Sayfa
12 Kasım 2019 Salı günü yayınlandı
Turkey: Mothers sit-in against PKK at 71st day

DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 12: The sit - in protest held by dozens of families against the PKK terror group in the southeastern Diyarbakir province of Turkey outside the provincial office of an opposition party is at its 71st day.The protest started on Sept. 3 in Diyarbakir after a mother, Fevziye Cetinkaya, said her 17 - year - old son was forcibly recruited by the PKK through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).Since then, the number of protesting families has been growing as they demand the return of their children, who, they claim, were deceived or kidnapped by PKK terrorists..

