Grammy adayları açıklandı

Lizzo, tam 8 dalda ödüle aday gösterildi. 62'nci Grammy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar 26 Ocak 2020'deki törende açıklanacak.



İşte belli başlı dallarda adaylar:



Yılın albümü: “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!,” Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.; “7,” Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend.



Yılın kaydı: Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Hard Place,” H.E.R.; “Talk,” Khalid; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee.



Yılın şarkısı: “Always Remember Us This Way,” Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place,” H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover,” Taylor Swift; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.



En iyi yeni sanatçı: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.



En iyi pop solo performans: “Spirit,” Beyonce; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift.



En iyi pop ikili ya da grup performansı: “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House; “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.



En iyi pop albümü: The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyonce; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran; “Lover,” Taylor Swift.



En iyi gelenekse pop albümü: : “Si,” Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Buble; “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend; “Walls,” Barbra Streisand.



En iyi dans ve elektronik albüm: “LP5,” Apparat; “No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),” Flume; “Solace,” Rufus Du Sol; “Weather,” Tycho.



En iyi rock albümü: “Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon,” “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant; “In the End,” The Cranberries; “Trauma,” I Prevail; “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons.





En iyi alternatif müzik albümü: “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form,” James Blake; “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend; “Anima,” Thom Yorke.



En iyi R&B albümü: “1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted,” Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai; “Paul,” PJ Morton; “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak.



En iyi rap albümü: “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Various artists; “Championships,” Meek Mill; “I Am I Was,” 21 Savage; “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae.



En iyi country albümü: “Desperate Man,” Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker.



En iyi caz vokal albümü: “Thirsty Ghost,” Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together,” Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay,” The Tierney Sutton Band.



En iyi caz enstrümantel albüm: “In the Key of the Universe,” Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn,” Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau; “Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet.



En iyi gospel albümü: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin; “Goshen,” Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore; “Settle Here,” William Murphy; “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album,” CeCe Winans.



En iyi Latin pop albümü: “Vida,” Luis Fonsi; “11:11,” Maluma; “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner; “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasia,” Sebastian Yatra



En iyi latin rock ya da alternatif albüm: “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny; “Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache; “Almadura,” iLe; “El Mal Querer,” Rosalia.



En iyi komedi albümü: “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable,” Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle.



Yılın yapımcısı (Klasik müzik dışı) : Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.



